Rocket alarms activated in south, apparently by errant fire from Sinai

Rocket warning alarms were activated in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip Monday evening, apparently due to errant fire from the the Sinai Peninsula.

The Israeli military said there did not appear to be any rocket launches in the region. It said the alarms were only activated in designated apps and in an open area, with no sirens sounding in communities.

According to reports, the source of the alarm was believed to be either gunfire or a mortar shell fired in fighting between the Egyptian military and armed groups in Sinai.

Friday saw two rockets fired at Israel from Gaza. The rockets fell in open areas and did not cause casualties or damage.

The IDF carried out retaliatory airstrikes in response to the rocket fire, hitting a Hamas rocket workshop and weapons facility. It said it held Hamas responsible for all events in the Strip and emanating from the territory, and that the terror group would “bear the consequences” for attacks against Israel.

The rocket fire came a day after Hamas warned that Israel’s potential annexation of West Bank lands would be a “declaration of war.”

In recent days, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the two most powerful terror groups in Gaza, have threatened to step up clashes along the border, following months of relative calm in the area.

Israel’s volatile border with Gaza has been relatively quiet in recent months. Israel and Hamas have been negotiating a possible prisoner swap and long-term ceasefire agreement, so the terror group has largely maintained calm along the Gaza border.