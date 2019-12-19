Rocket fired from Gaza toward Israel, intercepted by Iron Dome

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at Israel early Thursday, which was intercepted by the Iron Dome system, the army said.

Rocket warning sirens wailed in the town of Sderot and other communities near the Gaza border sending residents rushing to bomb shelters.

The IDF said a single projectile was fired from Gaza. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The incident comes a day after an Israeli aircraft fired at and hit an armed Palestinian who approached the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, the military said.

The military said the Palestinian was spotted by IDF observation posts as he neared the security fence in southern Gaza.

Authorities in the Hamas-run Strip did not comment on the Palestinian suspect’s condition.

Footage of the incident, which was later distributed by the IDF, showed the suspect approaching the security fence armed with what appears to be an assault rifle. The video ends before the airstrike.

On Friday several thousand Palestinians protested on the Gaza border, with several hundred rioting and clashing with Israeli forces, as the coastal enclave’s Hamas rulers marked 32 years since the founding of the terror group.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said five Palestinians were hurt in the clashes, which included the hurling of Molotov cocktails and other objects at IDF soldiers.

In addition to the border clashes, thousands took part in rallies in Gaza over the weekend to mark the 1987 anniversary of the Hamas terror group’s establishment.

Friday’s border demonstrations were part of the weekly March of Return protests that began last March and resumed earlier this month after a three-week hiatus following a large-scale battle in November between the IDF and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest terror group in Gaza.