Sara Netanyahu, Yair Lapid are birthday buddies

Blue and White party No. 2 MK Yair Lapid, who shares a November 5 birthday with Sara Netanyahu, wife of the prime minister, revealed Tuesday that the two exchange greetings every year on their special day.

Although Lapid’s party is the chief rival to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud, and the lawmaker has campaigned for the premier to be ousted, Lapid said he has “good ties” with Sara and that every year they send each other a text message.

“I have nothing against her,” Lapid told the national religious-oriented Srugim website, adding that he disapproves of the unwanted attention that the prime minister’s wife and family are sometimes subjected to.

“It is not right or appropriate,” he said.

Lapid this year turned 56, and Sara 61.