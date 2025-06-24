Home Front Command lifts all restrictions on civilians; schools to reopen Wednesday

Schools across Israel were given the green light to reopen on Wednesday for the first time since fighting broke out with Iran, as the IDF’s Home Front command announced on Tuesday evening that it was removing all restrictions imposed on civilians throughout the conflict.

The decision to lift all restrictions came following a fresh Home Front Command assessment, some 12 hours after the start of a US-backed ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

There will be no restrictions on gatherings in most areas of the country, workplaces can open, and schools may resume, the Home Front Command said.

In some communities on the Gaza border, gatherings will remain limited to 2,000, a restriction that was in place before the conflict with Iran due to the ongoing war with Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.

Classrooms have been shuttered nationwide since the conflict began on June 13, and Iranian missile fire has hit multiple educational institutions across the country. A directive from the Home Front Command had instructed schools to stay closed, along with nonessential businesses.

Weeks before the Israel-Iran conflict, a teachers’ strike had led schools to be closed for several days.

In addition to approval by the Home Front Command, the Education Ministry said any decision to open schools would be subject to security checks at the educational institutions themselves, Hebrew media reported Tuesday.

Local authorities must also approve the decision, and schools damaged by Iranian fire, or in areas with damage from a direct impact, wouldn’t be forced to reopen.

The ministry said in a statement that it was “prepared for any scenario.”

Although the school year is over and summer sessions have yet to begin, the Education Ministry hopes to have students return to schools to receive report cards and check in with their teachers.

Camps, daycares and other institutions that are active for the summer are expected to open July 1 as usual, and high school students are expected to be able to sit for bagrut matriculation exams in the coming weeks.