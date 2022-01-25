Norman Lamm and American Orthodoxy

Our special guest host, Elana Stein Hain, is joined by Avi Helfand, a Hartman Senior Fellow, Shlomo Zuckier, a David Hartman Center Fellow and a Research Fellow at the Notre Dame Center for Philosophy of Religion, and Tova Warburg Sinensky, a member of the Frisch School faculty and Rabbi Lamm’s granddaughter, to discuss the life of Rabbi Lamm, the value of secular learning in a religious Jewish context, and how to actualize his legacy today. Listen here:

