Norman Lamm and American Orthodoxy
Discussing the legacy of the rabbi and longtime leader of Yeshiva University, who championed the idea that Orthodox Jews could maintain their faith while engaging with modern society.
Our special guest host, Elana Stein Hain, is joined by Avi Helfand, a Hartman Senior Fellow, Shlomo Zuckier, a David Hartman Center Fellow and a Research Fellow at the Notre Dame Center for Philosophy of Religion, and Tova Warburg Sinensky, a member of the Frisch School faculty and Rabbi Lamm’s granddaughter, to discuss the life of Rabbi Lamm, the value of secular learning in a religious Jewish context, and how to actualize his legacy today. Listen here:
