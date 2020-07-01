State prosecution said probing deletion of folder with Netanyahu case files

The state prosecution recently opened a quiet probe into the deletion of secret documents pertaining to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal cases from a computer, Channel 13 news reported Wednesday.

Officials suspected that someone may have infiltrated a computer and intentionally deleted the folder, the report said, though it was also possible the action was taken by mistake.

An inquiry has shown that various prosecution officials who had previously been barred from accessing the files on the system had suddenly been granted permission, though it was not yet clear who had taken the action.

The deleted files have apparently since been restored, the report said.

In an official statement the prosecution said: “We do not comment on internal inquiries. This statement does not come to deny or confirm the claim made.”

Netanyahu, who is charged with corruption in three cases, has repeatedly alleged that the courts, police, his political rivals, the media and state prosecutors all conspired to frame him for crimes he didn’t commit.

Immediately prior to the start of his trial in May, Netanyahu ripped into police and prosecutors, insinuating a broad conspiracy to bring him down and declaring that all his right-wing supporters were on trial along with him.

The new justice minister, Blue and White’s Avi Nissenkorn, has vowed to prevent harm to the judiciary, issuing veiled criticism at Netanyahu and his allies who have assailed the justice system over his trial.

Netanyahu faces charges in three criminal cases: fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000.

Case 1000 involves accusations that Netanyahu received gifts and benefits from billionaire benefactors including Israeli-born Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan in exchange for favors.

Case 2000 involves accusations that Netanyahu agreed with Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes to weaken a rival daily in return for more favorable coverage from Yedioth.

Case 4000, widely seen as the most serious against the premier, involves accusations that Netanyahu advanced regulatory decisions that benefited Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder in the Bezeq telecom giant, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, in exchange for positive coverage from its Walla news site.