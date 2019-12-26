Whirl into the New Year
Style-shifting Italian dance troupe to perform in Israel
Aterballeto, from Reggio Emilia, glides into Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa next week
Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.
Aterballetto, considered one of Italy’s premier dance companies, will put on five Israel performances, presenting works by three leading choreographers January 1-5, 2020.
The work, titled “Antitesa,” consists of three dances, “20:14” by Jiří Kylián, “Wolf” by Hofesh Shechter and “Antitesi” by Andonis Foniadakis.
The company is a modern dance troupe based in the northeastern Italian city of Reggio Emilia. It is known for its ability to shift across musical styles, from classical to pop and jazz.
Aterballeto will perform at Tel Aviv’s Opera House on January 1, 2 and 3, in Haifa on January 4 and in Jerusalem on January 5.
