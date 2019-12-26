Style-shifting Italian dance troupe to perform in Israel

Aterballetto, considered one of Italy’s premier dance companies, will put on five Israel performances, presenting works by three leading choreographers January 1-5, 2020.

The work, titled “Antitesa,” consists of three dances, “20:14” by Jiří Kylián, “Wolf” by Hofesh Shechter and “Antitesi” by Andonis Foniadakis.

The company is a modern dance troupe based in the northeastern Italian city of Reggio Emilia. It is known for its ability to shift across musical styles, from classical to pop and jazz.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Aterballeto will perform at Tel Aviv’s Opera House on January 1, 2 and 3, in Haifa on January 4 and in Jerusalem on January 5.