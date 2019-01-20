Suspected drug smuggler killed in shootout with IDF on Egypt border

One suspected drug smuggler was killed and two others were injured in a shootout with IDF troops along the Egyptian border, the Israeli army said Wednesday.

Upon being spotted, the group of suspects opened fire at the IDF and Border Police troops, who shot back in accordance with live-fire regulations, the army said.

None of the Israeli security forces were injured in the exchange of fire.

There was no comment from Egyptian authorities.

The rugged desert border between Israel and Egypt is notorious as a drug smuggling route.

Earlier this year, police released footage showing an attempt to smuggle around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of drugs into Israel across the Egyptian border.

The footage, captured in January 2018, showed several dozen smugglers congregating near the border fence while, unbeknownst to them, an Israel Border Police force lay in ambush nearby. The smugglers were eventually caught and arrested, and their drug haul was confiscated, police said.