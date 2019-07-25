Suspected shoplifter seriously injured after jumping from balcony to escape

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday after jumping from a balcony as she tried to escape from security guards who suspected her of shoplifting at a Jerusalem mall.

The East Jerusalem resident was approached by security personnel at the Mamilla Mall in the capital, Israel Police said in a statement.

The woman ran off and as the guards gave chase she jumped from a balcony in an effort to get away.

“The suspect, who tried to escape from the security guards, jumped from the balcony, was seriously injured, according to medics, and taken to the hospital by Magen David Adom to receive medical treatment,” police said.

Police did not say from what height the woman jumped, but most of the balconies in the mall are on the second story.

The woman was taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.