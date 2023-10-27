Taken captive: Roni Krivoi hid in a ditch at Supernova event

Roni Krivoi, 25, was working as a sound technician at the Supernova music rave on October 7 when Hamas terrorists assaulted the gathering, killing and abducting hundreds.

Krivoi succeeded in running away from the gunmen, and was hiding in a pit, his sister Julia told the media.

At 10 a.m., he texted that he was okay, at 11 a.m. he sent his location and at 12 p.m., someone answered his phone in Arabic and cut off the conversation.

Krivoi had reached the festival site on Friday afternoon, part of the team that was setting up the all-night event.

The youngest of three siblings, from a Russian-Israeli family in Carmiel, Roni was always traveling around the country for work and had told his parents he was heading south for an event.

The family heard the following Thursday that Roni was definitely held captive in Gaza.

“He’s very strong,” said his sister, “but we don’t know if he’s alive or dead or injured.”

Krivoi was born in Israel, his family’s only Sabra, and is described as restless and adventurous, the kind of kid who liked to keep busy.

His father has also described him as someone who has nine lives, having survived two car crashes, a fall into a manhole and other accidents.

Krivoi’s brother said that Roni is very strong mentally and physically, the kind of person who can keep everyone’s spirits up.