Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 22

search
home page
Those we are missing

Taken captive: Roni Krivoi hid in a ditch at Supernova event

The sound technician was working at the desert rave; was last in touch with his sister at 12 p.m. on October 7

By ToI Staff Today, 5:02 pm 0 Edit
Roni Krivoi was abducted by Hamas terrorists at the October 7, 2023 Supernova desert rave, where hundreds of people were killed or taken hostage (Courtesy)
Roni Krivoi was abducted by Hamas terrorists at the October 7, 2023 Supernova desert rave, where hundreds of people were killed or taken hostage (Courtesy)

Roni Krivoi, 25, was working as a sound technician at the Supernova music rave on October 7 when Hamas terrorists assaulted the gathering, killing and abducting hundreds.

Krivoi succeeded in running away from the gunmen, and was hiding in a pit, his sister Julia told the media.

At 10 a.m., he texted that he was okay, at 11 a.m. he sent his location and at 12 p.m., someone answered his phone in Arabic and cut off the conversation.

Krivoi had reached the festival site on Friday afternoon, part of the team that was setting up the all-night event.

The youngest of three siblings, from a Russian-Israeli family in Carmiel, Roni was always traveling around the country for work and had told his parents he was heading south for an event.

The family heard the following Thursday that Roni was definitely held captive in Gaza.

“He’s very strong,” said his sister, “but we don’t know if he’s alive or dead or injured.”

Krivoi was born in Israel, his family’s only Sabra, and is described as restless and adventurous, the kind of kid who liked to keep busy.

His father has also described him as someone who has nine lives, having survived two car crashes, a fall into a manhole and other accidents.

Krivoi’s brother said that Roni is very strong mentally and physically, the kind of person who can keep everyone’s spirits up.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.