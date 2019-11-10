Teen arrested in connection with series of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn

A teenager was arrested in connection with a series of attacks on Jewish men in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The teen, said to be 16 and not named because he is a juvenile, turned himself in to police on Friday and was arrested, the local PIX11 news site reported.

It is not known which of the three or more recent incidents he was involved in.

The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated harassment, according to the report.

The incidents on November 1 and November 2 were being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes unit, which tweeted about the arrest.

3rd unprovoked incident where a #BoroPark resident was attacked by a group of perpetrators on Friday night- this one on 51st Street, who then jumped back into their vehicle and fled. Witnessed this incident or #HaveInfo? #LetUsKnow– call our hotline 7188716666. #MakeTheCall pic.twitter.com/CvExxwaPCa — Boro Park Shomrim (@BPShomrim) November 3, 2019

Surveillance cameras captured each incident, in which several men jump out of the car and chase Hasidic men and boys. In one incident, the passengers punched a Hasidic man after their vehicle pinned him against a parked car. Victims also were punched in two other incidents.

On Saturday night, unidentified youths threw eggs at several Jewish buildings and at some identifiably Jewish people walking near them.

The targets included a synagogue, a girl’s school, a bus and residences, the news website Boropark24 reported.