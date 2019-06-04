Tel Aviv U, Technion among 100 universities with most US patents in 2018

Tel Aviv University has been ranked 66th, and first in Israel, for the number of patents it registered in the United States during 2018, according to a ranking of 100 worldwide universities made by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO).

University of California was number 1 on the list of the Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted US Utility Patents in 2018, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University. Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals took fourth place in the ranking, the only non-US based university in the top 10 academic institutions ranked.

Tel Aviv University, via its Ramot technology transfer arm, registered 37 patents in the US in 2018, compared with 526 patents granted to the University of California. Tel Aviv University registered a total of 121 patents globally in 2018, the university said in a statement.

Haifa’s Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, via its Technion Research and Development Foundation Ltd. arm, ranked 75th, with 32 patents registered in the US.

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising US and international universities, government and nonprofit research institute and federal agencies. The organization was founded at the University of South Florida, in Tampa, Florida, to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued in the US.

The IPO, set up in 1972, is a trade association for owners of patents, trademarks and copyrights.

The two organizations have been publishing the ranking since 2013.