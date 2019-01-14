‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ wins three Critics’ Choice Awards

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won Best Comedy Series and its star Rachel Brosnahan won Best Comedy Actress at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The awards given by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association were held Sunday night at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

Alex Borstein, who plays Brosnahan’s sidekick Susie in the Amazon series, won Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The song “Shallow,” from the movie “A Star is Born,” was named Best Song. The team that wrote and produced the song include Jewish songwriter, producer and DJ Marc Ronson — who has collaborated with stars such as Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus, as well as singer Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.

Actress Glenn Close was awarded Best Actress for film, for her role in “The Wife,” which is based on a book by Jewish author Meg Wolitzer. She shared the award with Lady Gaga for her role in “A Star is Born.”

Actor Noah Emmerich took the award for Best Supporting Actor in a television drama for his portrayal of FBI agent Stan Beeman on F/X Networks “The Americans,” which won Best Drama Series on Sunday night. Henry Winkler won for Best Supporting Actor in a television comedy series for his role in the HBO series “Barry.”

Composer Justin Hurwitz received a Critics’ Choice award for Best Score for his musical score for the film “First Man.”

The film “Roma,” which follows the life of a live-in housekeeper to an upper middle-class family in Mexico City, won the night’s Best Picture Award, as well as Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Film.