Three killed, one seriously hurt in ATV accident in north

Three women in their 20s were killed and a fourth was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident in the north on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred as the women rode in an ATV in the Gilboa area north of the West Bank, near Kibbutz Heftsiba, Channel 12 reported.

Officials have not yet identified the women, but they are known to have been part of a larger group from East Jerusalem that rented ATVs to ride the nearby trails.

The injured woman, 22, was taken by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

According to investigators, the vehicle ran off a dirt track in the hilly terrain and flipped over onto the hillside.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

Police have launched an investigation.