Three killed, one seriously hurt in ATV accident in north
search
home page

Three killed, one seriously hurt in ATV accident in north

Vehicle ridden by four East Jerusalem women overturns during group trip to Gilboa area

By TOI staff Today, 9:25 am 0 Edit
Rescuers on a hillside near Kibbutz Heftsiba in northern Israel on May 4, 2019 after an ATV accident that left three dead and one seriously hurt. (Channel 12 screen capture)
Rescuers on a hillside near Kibbutz Heftsiba in northern Israel on May 4, 2019 after an ATV accident that left three dead and one seriously hurt. (Channel 12 screen capture)

Three women in their 20s were killed and a fourth was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident in the north on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred as the women rode in an ATV in the Gilboa area north of the West Bank, near Kibbutz Heftsiba, Channel 12 reported.

Officials have not yet identified the women, but they are known to have been part of a larger group from East Jerusalem that rented ATVs to ride the nearby trails.

The injured woman, 22, was taken by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Rescuers at the site of an ATV accident near Kibbutz Heftsiba in northern Israel that claimed the lives of three women and left a fourth seriously hurt, on May 4, 2019. (Channel 12/Magen David Adom)

According to investigators, the vehicle ran off a dirt track in the hilly terrain and flipped over onto the hillside.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

Police have launched an investigation.

read more:
less
comments
more