To Jewish praise, New Jersey doubles security funding for nonpublic schools

JTA — The US state of New Jersey has doubled its security funding for nonpublic schools, earning praise from two Orthodox Jewish groups.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed into law this week a bill that brings the funding to $22.6 million from $11.3 million, or to $150 a student from $75 a student. The measure had passed the state Legislature with unanimous bipartisan support.

Teach NJ, an advocacy group affiliated with the Orthodox Union, and Agudath Israel of America had joined with Christian and Muslim groups in advocating for the funding.

“This is an enormous win for children and educators in New Jersey’s nonpublic schools and for everyone who cares about safeguarding our school environment,” Teach NJ Chairman Sam Moed said.

“Every child deserves to be able to go to school without having to be afraid that they are vulnerable to security threats,” said Duvy Gross, co-chairman of the Agudah’s New Jersey office.

Murphy signed the bill at Yeshiva Bais Hillel in Passaic.