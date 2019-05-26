Toddler dies after apparently being run over by his father’s car

A two-year-old boy died Sunday after apparently being run over by a car driven by his father in East Jerusalem, police said in a statement.

The father brought the boy, who suffered critical head injuries in the incident, to a local clinic.

The clinic alerted the Magen David Adom ambulance service and paramedics who arrived found the boy without a pulse and not breathing.

Medics tried to resuscitate the boy and rushed him, along with his father, to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the western part of the capital.

Doctors were unable to resuscitate the boy and declared him dead.

Police opened an investigation and initial findings indicated that the boy was run over by a car driven by his father, the force said in the statement.

Last Thursday a two-year-old girl died after she was run over in the town of I’billin in the Lower Galilee region of northern Israel.

According to the Beterem child safety group, since the beginning of the year six children have been killed in traffic accidents, including the boy who died Sunday.