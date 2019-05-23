Toddler dies after being run over in Lower Galilee

A two-year-old girl died Thursday after she was run over in the town of I’billin in the Lower Galilee region of northern Israel, medics said.

The girl was taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, where doctors were unable to save her life and declared her dead.

Police and traffic officers opened an investigation of the incident.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The girl had apparently run into the road where there was no pedestrian crossing, the Walla website reported.

It was not clear if she was alone or accompanied by an adult.

Media reports did not say if the driver of the vehicle had been located by police.

According to the Beterem child safety group, since the beginning of the year five children have been killed in traffic accidents.