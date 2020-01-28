Top Arab MK: Trump plan an ‘assassination’ of two-state solution

The Trump administration’s soon-to-be-unveiled peace plan is an “assassination of the two-state solution,” MK Ayman Odeh, head of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, said on Tuesday, shortly before the plan’s release.

“At the end of the day, there are two nations here, and they will remain two nations, and they have to learn to live together,” Odeh said in an interview with Channel 12.

“This problem will be solved by these two nations and the leaders of these two nations — and not someone making a deal with himself. The important thing is that the two peoples and their leaders here come to an agreement, not that the corrupt Trump with the corrupt Netanyahu, sitting in the White House, decide for the people here,” he said.

Fellow party MK Yousef Jabareen added that the US president has become a servant to Netanyahu’s whims, calling Trump “the chairman of Likud — White House Branch.”

“The Palestinian people won’t agree to less than a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Jabareen warned.

Arab Israelis were the targets Tuesday of a stream of appeals from Gaza and the West Bank calling on them to oppose the plan.

A pronouncement produced in Hamas-controlled Gaza urged Israel’s Arab citizens to unite in opposition to the Trump proposal. “We are one Palestinian people,” read the declaration, apparently produced at the instigation of Hamas. It called on “everyone to protest and carry out popular actions in the Arab towns in the north, in the Galilee, in the Triangle and in the south.”

Palestinians have sought in recent days to shore up opposition to the plan among Arabs in Israel and Arab governments throughout the Middle East.

On Monday, the Palestinian Authority urged Arab ambassadors in the US not to attend the unveiling of the peace plan. The official PA news agency Wafa claimed envoys had been invited to the event, but Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina called on them to refuse, saying the Palestinians consider it “a conspiracy aimed at undermining the rights of the Palestinian people and thwarting the establishment of the State of Palestine.”

In the event, the ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman attended Tuesday’s White House gathering. “What a pleasure to see you here,” Netanyahu said of them in his speech. “And what a sign it portends — I was going to say “of the future.” What a sign it portends of the present.”