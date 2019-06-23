Truck crashes into Jerusalem mall bridge

A truck collided with an overpass that is part of a mall in Jerusalem on Sunday, prompting police to block off the area over fears the structure could collapse.

There were no injuries in the crash at the Ramot mall.

Police cordoned off the area and were redirecting traffic from Golda Meir Boulevard, a major artery in the northwest of the capital.

Pictures showed damage to the underside of glass-lined bridge, which is part of the mall and has stores inside.

Sunday’s incident was the second truck collision with a pedestrian bridge in under a week.

On Tuesday, a truck crashed into three bridges on a central Israel highway, including one pedestrian bridge. There were no injuries in the collisions near Givat Shmuel, though pedestrians were using the pathway at the time of the crash.

Also on Sunday, a motorcyclist in his 40s was killed after being struck by a truck near the central city of Ramle.