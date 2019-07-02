Twitter suspends Egyptian actor who tweeted ‘lets kill some Jews’

Twitter suspended the account of an Egyptian actor and writer who tweeted, “Now lets kill some Jews.”

Hesham Mansour’s tweet appeared Monday morning on his feed, which has over 800,000 followers.

In June the television actor wrote “All negativity in the world, caused by jews. All terrorism in the world, caused by jews. All depression, darkness, also jews.”

As of Monday afternoon his account was suspended. Twitter explained that the company suspends accounts that violate the its rules, which prohibit tweets that promote violence, “threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”