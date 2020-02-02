Two injured in terror stabbings in London, suspect shot dead

LONDON, United Kingdom — British police on Sunday said they had shot a man in south London, after at least two people were stabbed in a “terrorist-related” incident.

Police later said the man had died as a witness spoke of seeing a man in Streatham “with a machete and silver canisters on his chest.”

“We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2pm today in #Streatham High Road has been pronounced dead,” London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The force added: “We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.”

Police said the incident had been “fully contained.”

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told Britain’s Press Association that he witnessed the attack.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer — as they were in civilian clothing,” he said. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember.

Bulhan said he ran into a local library to seek safety.

“From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene,” he said.

The force urged people to avoid the area while the emergency services were responding.

London’s Ambulance Service said it had “a number of resources” attending the incident on Streatham High Road in the largely residential neighborhood.

Unverified footage posted to social media purporting to capture some of the incident showed armed police officers surrounding a man lying on the ground on Streatham High Road.

They then abruptly moved away, urging onlookers to move back, as other emergency vehicles arrived at the scene.

Britain has seen a spate of terrorist attacks in recent years.

In the most recent incident on November 29, 2019, convicted terrorist Usman Khan killed two people near London Bridge before being shot.