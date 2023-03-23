Join our Community
UK man charged with attempting to murder two people outside mosques

In separate incidents, Mohammed Abbkr, 28, allegedly sprayed a flammable substance on 2 men in west London and Birmingham and then set them alight

By AFP 23 March 2023, 1:37 pm Edit
A man is attacked as he walked home from a Birmingham mosque, March 20, 2023. (Screenshot/YouTube; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
UK police on Thursday charged a 28-year-old man with the attempted murders of two elderly men who were set on fire after they left mosques, in separate attacks.

West Midlands Police said Mohammed Abbkr, 28, from Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, would appear at the city’s magistrates court.

He was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation involving counter-terrorism police and remains in custody.

Abbkr allegedly sprayed a substance on the two men outside or near mosques they had attended and then set them alight, in incidents in west London on February 27 and Birmingham on Monday.

The victim in the attack in the British capital, who was treated for severe burns to his face and arms, was 82 years old.

The perpetrator engaged him in conversation before dousing him in what is believed to be petrol and setting him on fire, according to police.

In the Birmingham attack, Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set on fire as he walked home from a mosque in the Edgbaston area of city on Monday evening.

He remains in hospital with severe injuries.

Police are appealing for security camera, doorbell footage or other video that could help the investigation.

