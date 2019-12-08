UK police asks for help in identifying suspects in Manchester anti-Semitic abuse

British police are calling on the public to help identify two suspects of anti-Semitic abuse toward a Jewish man last month in a Manchester kebab shop.

Police on Friday released the photos, saying it followed an investigation into the November 16 incident at Al-Faisal Tandoori, an eatery in the city’s Northern Quarter.

The victim, 40-year-old Marlon Solomon, told British media he had been approached by the two men and said they spoke spoke to him with “unfriendly banter.” The conversation became heated and one of them asked him: “Are you a f*****g Jew?”

Solomon answered: “I am a f*****g Jew.” He said that led to an outburst of anti-Semitic abuse, including saying Jews should be “wiped out” and that the Holocaust didn’t happen, and a Nazi salute.

… had been going on for five minutes by that point, wasn't going to post it because I'd obvs had a few & had embarrassingly lost it by this point but while these people exist, I am proud to be British & Jewish, this country IS better than them and stand up to fascists. Always. pic.twitter.com/RwJwKAZwju — Marlon Solomon (@supergutman) November 17, 2019

Solomon had filmed the incident, but without footage of the offenders’ faces.

Police subsequently conducted “several lines of inquiry,” according to the Manchester Evening News, and released the photos of the two men it wishes to speak to after analyzing CCTV footage of the incident.

Local police official Lukman Intwala said: “This was a despicable and vile offense that no one should ever be subjected to. Although no arrests have been made we are working hard to find those responsible and have a dedicated team committed to this investigation.

“I hope this goes to show that such abuse will not be tolerated within Greater Manchester and we will continue to do all that we can to put a stop to attacks of this abhorrent nature.

“We are appealing to members of the public to assist us in identifying the men in these images as we want to speak to them in connection to the incident. If you have any information, please come forward as a matter of urgency.”