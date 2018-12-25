Umm al-Fahm man, 40, killed in northern West Bank shooting

An Arab Israeli man, 40, was killed and two others, including a brother of the dead man, were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in the West Bank.

The shooting appears to be linked to a fight between crime families, and was not a terror attack, according to an initial assessment by police. All the victims were residents of the Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm.

The incident took place on Route 6536 between Umm a-Rihan in the northern West Bank and Umm al-Fahm.

Magen David Adom rescuers pronounced one of the victims dead. The other two, both residents of Umm al-Fahm in their 40s, were moderately and seriously hurt, the organization said.

They were taken by helicopter to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

ام الفحم :مصرع الحاج سليم محمد الشيخ سليم الجابر عن عمر يناهز ال 55 عام ???? وذلك جراء تعرضه عصر اليوم لإطلاق نار وهو في طريق عودته من العمل . קורבן הרצח היום אחר הצהריים סמוך לא.א. פחם הוא סלים אג'אבר תושב העיר שהיה בדרך חזרה ממקום עבודתו . pic.twitter.com/QPi57D2E1E — فرات نصار פוראת נסאר (@nassar_furat) December 25, 2018

The incident is the latest in a string of violent crimes in recent days to rock the Arab community. A 16-year-old youth from the southern Bedouin town of succumbed to his wounds earlier Tuesday after he was shot in a street brawl Monday in his hometown.

Karem al-Ja’er was shot in the head during fighting in the street that involved dozens of local residents in his neighborhood.

One suspect has been arrested in the killing.