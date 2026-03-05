US asks Ukraine for assistance in shooting down Iranian Shahed drones in Middle East

The United States asked Ukraine for help to fend off Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that he had ordered expert support to be given.

During Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began four years ago, Kyiv has developed a range of cheap and effective drone interceptors — aerial craft designed to hit incoming attack drones mid-air — that it says are world-leading.

Zelensky on Tuesday offered US allies in the Middle East a deal where the US allies would swap some of their air defense missiles in exchange for those interceptors, which he said would better protect them from Iranian drone attacks.

“We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against ‘shaheds’ in the Middle East region,” Zelensky confirmed on X on Thursday, referring to the Iranian-designed drones also used by Russia.

The previous day, Zelensky said “partners,” including the US, were “asking for help defending against” the Iranian-made drone, “with expertise and real operational experience.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The Ukrainian president and other Ukrainian officials had previously suggested that Kyiv could share expertise with Middle East countries if they could help persuade Russia to observe a ceasefire in the war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.

Ukraine has been facing a near-daily pummelling with Iranian-made drones, launched from Russia and targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including its energy sites.

“I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security,” Zelensky added Thursday.

Advertisement

Zelensky, on Wednesday, said he discussed the Middle East conflict with the king of Bahrain and the crown prince of Kuwait.

Both countries have been targeted by Iranian attacks in recent days, as the Islamic Republic has turned its ire on the Gulf states that host US military assets, in addition to firing missiles at Israel.

In addition, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the US and Qatar are in discussions with Kyiv about acquiring the Ukrainian interceptor drones.

The early-stage talks are taking place between government officials, not companies, and the technology being discussed includes systems to listen out for incoming enemy drones and disrupt their communication signals, the source said.

Qatar’s International Media Office did not respond to a request for comment. The Pentagon declined to comment.

Zelensky also said that his administration was in daily contact with the US and once the security situation around Iran permitted it, trilateral talks with Moscow and Washington on a settlement of the war with Moscow would resume.

Advertisement

Despite Washington’s plea for assistance, US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Zelensky of stalling his peacemaking efforts in Ukraine, returning to the language he used during a famously tense White House meeting a year ago.

“Zelensky, he has to get on the ball, and he has to get a deal done,” Trump said in an interview with Politico.

“It’s unthinkable that he’s the obstacle,” Trump was quoted as saying. “You don’t have the cards. Now he’s got even less cards.”

Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war on his first day in office in January 2025 but has acknowledged that he has found achieving the goal difficult, with Russia keeping up attacks on Ukraine.

Asked by Reuters on Thursday about Ukraine’s offer of support to help defend against the Iranian drones, Trump said he would take assistance from where he could get it.

“Certainly I’ll take, you know, any assistance from any country,” Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview.