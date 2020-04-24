Vaccinations drop amid virus fears, raising specter of fresh measles outbreak

As parents become increasingly hesitant to go to hospitals and health clinics for fear of the coronavirus, there has been a surge in home births and a drop in child vaccination rates this year, a worrying trend that could open the door for a second simultaneous virus outbreak in Israel, and globally, particularly of measles.

There has been a 30% drop in the administration of the MMRV vaccine in March and the first week of April compared with the same period last year, the Kan public broadcaster reported Friday, and World Health Organization officials said a similar drop had been seen around the world.

The Israeli Health Ministry subsequently urged parents to go more to health clinics to vaccinate their kids.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

An association of pediatricians in Israel has expressed worry of a potential outbreak of measles, a highly contagious disease that in some cases can cause severe complications, including death, among the unvaccinated or the immunocompromised.

It said health clinics are adhering to safety and social distancing rules, and called on parents to stick to the normal vaccination schedule.

The problem was not just in Israel.

“This is very worrying, it is not only Israel. We are getting reports at the WHO from across the world that immunization services are affected,” Ann Lindstrand, the head of the organization’s immunization program told Kan.

“Measles was a concern of ours already before COVID-19, in 2019 we had more cases and more outbreaks than in a very long time,” she said.

Several countries, including Israel and the US, suffered from a severe outbreak of measles last year, which resulted in a number of deaths.

“Our advice to all countries is to maintain these core health services for as long as possible,” Lindstrand said, urging this to be done while still maintaining safe social distancing standards.

Measles is considered the most contagious of all infectious diseases. The virus causes severe flu-like symptoms and a characteristic bumpy rash, but in certain cases, complications that affect the respiratory and nervous systems could be life-threatening.

Measles was all but eradicated in 2000, but has made a comeback largely due to parents who refuse to vaccinate their children due to false anti-vaccine propaganda.

Along with a drop in visits to clinics, there has also been a surge in home births in Israel with expectant mothers afraid to go to hospitals.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service has documented 193 home births nationwide since the beginning of March, a 23% increase over the same period in 2019, Channel 12 reported Friday.

Many of the home births were carried out with a paramedic issuing instructions on the phone.

Medics have said the main explanation is expectant mothers not wanting to potentially expose themselves and their babies to COVID-19, despite the increased risk in home births. Some are reportedly demanding to only be taken to a hospital without a coronavirus ward.

“I want to calm everyone down, hospitals separate women with the coronavirus from the rest of the population,” said.

Prof. Eyal Sivan, who heads the maternity ward at Sheba Medical Center. “The staff is well-protected and we also protect people who enter — it is very safe to give birth here.”

Anthony Luder, director of the Pediatric Department at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, has witnessed what he considers shocking cases of children’s lives being put in danger because parents are petrified to go to the hospital.

“We’re starting to see growing numbers of issues where children are sick, being kept at home, and then developing complications that are difficult to treat and dangerous to the child,” he told The Times of Israel earlier this month.