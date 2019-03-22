Volkswagen CEO in the hot seat for invoking Nazi phrase

The chief executive of German carmaker Volkswagen is facing questions over his future after facing criticism for invoking a phrase used by Nazi Germany.

At a meeting earlier this month, Herbert Deiss told managers “ebit macht frei,” roughly translating to “profit will make you free,” in an apparent play on “arbeit macht frei,” or “work will make you free.” Ebit is an acronym for “earnings before interest and taxes.”

Diess apologized for his remark last week, saying it was “definitely an unfortunate choice of words.”

“At no time was it my intention for this statement to be placed in a false context. At the time, I simply did not think of this possibility,” the BBC quoted him saying.

He also noted the auto manufacturer’s “special responsibility in connection with the Third Reich.”

Volkswagen was founded in the 1930s by a Nazi trade union and during World War II used concentration camp internees and prisoners of war as slave labor in its factories.

Despite his apology, Diess has continued to be in the hot seat over the remarks, with the Financial Times quoting investors questioning how long of a future he has at Volkswagen.

“I think he is going to be fired,” an unnamed American investor told the newspaper.

“I’m torn about it. On the one hand, he’s one of the few managers that could probably move the company in the right direction. On the other hand, it’s so offensive I don’t think it’s really excusable,” the investor added.

While the phrase “arbeit macht frei” originated in the 19th century, it is most associated with the Nazis, who emblazoned the saying on the gates of the Auschwitz and other concentration camps they established.

AFP contributed to this report.