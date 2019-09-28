Watchdog body looking into British PM’s questionable ties to businesswoman

Britain’s police watchdog will look into the conduct of embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his links to a US businesswoman whose firms reportedly received grants when he was mayor of London, the body said on Friday.

The referral follows allegations in the Sunday Times of potential conflicts of interest over his dealings with Jennifer Arcuri, described as a former model turned tech entrepreneur, who reportedly took part in three foreign trade missions alongside Johnson in a year — two of them to Tel Aviv — despite not being eligible for inclusion.

In addition, Arcuri’s companies received two sponsorship grants from the mayor’s promotional agency while he was mayor and a third grant earlier this year worth £100,000 ($123,000) from a former ministerial colleague of Johnson in the government’s Department for Digital, Culture and Sport, the Sunday Times reported last week.

“The pair crossed paths at Tory party conferences, London tech events and a fundraising ball,” the Times said. “They mingled in Tel Aviv, New York, Singapore and Malaysia, as well as Arcuri’s spacious top-floor rented flat in Shoreditch High Street, east London. They were close friends.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed “we have received a referral from the Monitoring Officer of the Greater London Authority (GLA) regarding a conduct matter against Boris Johnson and we are currently assessing this.

“This will take time to thoroughly assess and consider before any decision is taken as to whether it is necessary to investigate this matter.”

The matter was referred to the police watchdog due the mayor of London’s dual role as police and crime commissioner for the capital.

Johnson, who has pledged to take Britain out of the European Union by October 31, with or without a divorce deal, has denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Arcuri.

Johnson served as mayor of London from 2008 to 2016.

After the publication, officials in the opposition Labour Party called for Johnson, who was elected prime minister last month, to answer the allegations.

“The public has a right to know how and why these funds were used for the benefit of a close personal friend without, on the face of it, legitimate reason,” said senior Labour lawmaker Jon Trickett.

Arcuri denied any wrongdoing.

“Any grants received by my companies and any trade mission I joined were purely in respect of my role as a legitimate businesswoman . . . I am incredibly disappointed that The Sunday Times cannot write about a successful female entrepreneur without smearing her with innuendo based on leaks from City Hall,” she said.