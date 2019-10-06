West Bank blood drive breaks Israel’s single day record
Samaria Regional Brigade commander organizes event after wife saved by donated blood; with over 1,100 donations, it surpasses Tel Aviv drive during 2014 Gaza war
Israelis shattered the country’s record for most blood donations in a single day, with over 1,000 do-gooders stopping at a drive in the northern West Bank to participate on Sunday.
As of 7:00 p.m., 1,100 volunteers had donated blood, breaking the previous record of 780, which had been set at a Tel Aviv blood drive organized during the 2014 Gaza war, which saw 74 Israelis killed and 2,270 injured.
Sunday’s blood drive at the Samaria Brigade’s military base began at 10:00 a.m. and was slated to conclude at 10:00 p.m.
The operation was arranged by Samaria Brigade Commander Sagiv Dahan — in cooperation with the Magen David Adom emergency service and the Samaria Regional Council — after his wife was saved earlier this year by seven rounds of donated blood that she lost during complications giving birth.
Lauding the success of the operation, Dahan said in a statement that he hoped the drive would pass its goal of 1,200 donations.
1 pint of blood can save 3 lives.
Our soldiers broke an Israeli record today by donating 1000 pints of blood in 8 hours.
Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said, “We see great importance in this cooperation between the settlement movement and the IDF. There is a wide-ranging, extraordinary cooperation here, and to my delight we already see that our strength is in our unity.”
