West Bank blood drive breaks Israel’s single day record

Israelis shattered the country’s record for most blood donations in a single day, with over 1,000 do-gooders stopping at a drive in the northern West Bank to participate on Sunday.

As of 7:00 p.m., 1,100 volunteers had donated blood, breaking the previous record of 780, which had been set at a Tel Aviv blood drive organized during the 2014 Gaza war, which saw 74 Israelis killed and 2,270 injured.

Sunday’s blood drive at the Samaria Brigade’s military base began at 10:00 a.m. and was slated to conclude at 10:00 p.m.

The operation was arranged by Samaria Brigade Commander Sagiv Dahan — in cooperation with the Magen David Adom emergency service and the Samaria Regional Council — after his wife was saved earlier this year by seven rounds of donated blood that she lost during complications giving birth.

Lauding the success of the operation, Dahan said in a statement that he hoped the drive would pass its goal of 1,200 donations.

1 pint of blood can save 3 lives. Our soldiers broke an Israeli record today by donating 1000 pints of blood in 8 hours. That's 3000 lives that can be saved ❤ pic.twitter.com/LdXYmv9nAp — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 6, 2019

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said, “We see great importance in this cooperation between the settlement movement and the IDF. There is a wide-ranging, extraordinary cooperation here, and to my delight we already see that our strength is in our unity.”