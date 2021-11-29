West Bank man triggers suicide bomb alert at Haifa hospital

A Palestinian resident of the West Bank was detained Monday after security guards at Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center raised an alert that he might be a suicide bomber.

The man reportedly approached the entrance to the hospital and his behavior aroused the guards’ suspicions.

A woman said she had heard the man speaking into a phone and saying that “today I will be a martyr,” the Kan public broadcaster reported.

The Israel Police said that when security guards tried to approach the man he bolted, but was later apprehended by police officers who chased him on motorbikes. Police sappers were called to inspect bags the man was carrying.

During the incident roads around the hospital were closed off as a safety measure.

No explosives were found.

"היום אהיה שאהיד": אישה סיפרה כי שמעה שיחת טלפון של אדם ליד בית חולים רמב"ם ודיווחה למאבטחים. רחובות באזור נחסמו והחשוד, שוהה בלתי חוקי, עוכב לחקירה

(אורלי אלקלעי, צילום: דוברות רמב"ם) pic.twitter.com/bitZEekKTn — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 29, 2021

The man, a resident of the West Bank town of Tulkarem in his 30s who did not have a permit to be in Israel, was taken in for questioning, police said.