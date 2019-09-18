With 95% of vote counted, Blue and White leads by one seat, deadlock persists

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz each gained a Knesset seat, according to the latest ballot count Wednesday night, but the political deadlock persisted, as their respective blocs still fell short of a Knesset majority.

With 95 percent of the vote counted, Gantz’s Blue and White party was projected to win 33 seats, keeping its slight edge over Netanyahu’s Likud party at 32 seats.

Despite the extra seats, the rival parties are no closer to forming a majority coalition, raising the possibility of negotiations for a unity government.

The Likud-led bloc includes Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina, and would give Netanyahu just 56 backers for the premiership, several seats shy of the 61 needed for a majority in the Knesset.

In the Gantz-led bloc, the Blue and White leader would pick up just 44 endorsements for prime minister, from his own faction, left-wing Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Camp.

It remains unclear whether Yisrael Beytenu, kingmaker in the race with eight seats, will back Gantz, or the predominantly Arab list, with its 12 seats.

The two seats that went to Likud and Blue and White came at the expense of Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, which dropped from 9 seats to 8, and the Joint List, whose 13 seats dropped to 12.

As of Wednesday evening, the preliminary (though still unofficial) results were as follows:

Blue and White – 33

Likud – 32

Joint List – 12

Shas – 9

Yisrael Beytenu – 8

United Torah Judaism – 8

Yamina – 7

Labor-Gesher – 6

Democratic Camp – 5

The latest figures indicate the impasse from the previous elections on April 9 will continue.

A unity government encompassing the two major parties continued to look like the most likely way out of the deadlock, though Blue and White has insisted that Netanyahu — who is expected to be indicted on corruption charges — must leave if such a coalition is to be formed.

Liberman on Wednesday reiterated his insistence on a unity government comprising his party, Blue and White and Likud, but said he wouldn’t start coalition negotiations with any party unless it accepts his list of demands for secularist policy changes.

The next several weeks are expected to heavily feature coalition wrangling, as parties attempt to jockey to form a government.

In the last elections in April, Blue and White managed to tie Likud, but Netanyahu, who has been prime minister for 10 years, was given the first chance to form a government. He failed when Liberman refused to join unless a bill formalizing exemptions to mandatory military service for yeshiva students was passed as is, a demand flatly rejected by the premier’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners. The mandate never passed to Gantz, with Likud instead engineering new elections.

President Reuven Rivlin, who decides whom to task with forming a government, has promised to do what he can to avoid a third round of voting.

Voter turnout on Tuesday outpaced voting levels from the elections earlier this year, bucking predictions of a drop in participation in the repeat poll. Turnout as polls closed was at 69.4 percent, up from 68.5% in April.