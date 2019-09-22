Woman dies a year after she was injured in Gaza rocket attack

An elderly woman who was seriously injured by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip last November has died of her injuries.

Nina Gisdenanova, 74, from Ashkelon, was in a four-story building that took a direct hit from a rocket during a barrage of hundreds of projectiles fired by Palestinian terror groups in Gaza over a 24-hour period.

Gisdenanova died last week at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

“We offer sympathies to the Gisdenanova family from Ashkelon on the death of their mother, Nina, who was seriously injured in the last round of fighting that we had in the city,” the Ashkelon municipality said in a statement. Social workers were in contact with the family and offering assistance, the municipality said.

The rocket that injured Gisdenanova in Ashkelon on November 13 also killed a Palestinian man and seriously injured another woman.

That attack came on a day that saw more than 300 missiles and mortar rounds fired at Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip in a series of massive barrages.

The barrages from Gaza came a day after an IDF operation went awry in the Strip, precipitating a gun battle in which a special forces officer was killed, as were seven Palestinian gunmen. Following that incident, the Gaza-ruling terror group Hamas warned, “The blood of our righteous martyrs will not be wasted.”