Woman dies after her car collides with truck in south

A woman, 50, died Sunday after the car she was driving collided with a truck on Route 232 near the Gvulot Junction in the south of the country.

Medics declared the woman dead at the scene.

Two men, both in their 40s, suffered moderate head and limb injuries. They were evacuated by helicopter to the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The driver of the truck, which flipped on its side in the crash, was among the injured.

כביש 232, בעוטף עזה, הכביש הצר והמסוכן שוב הוכח היום כקטלני. מה עוד צריך לקרות כדי שיאיצו את הרחבתו? הכביש שהפך לרולטה של ממש https://t.co/qYQ6KSZTFR pic.twitter.com/ipX6oKDdiC — matan tzuri מתן צורי (@MatanTzuri) January 26, 2020

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear and police opened an investigation.

Route 232 was closed in both directions for a period of time as emergency services attended to the crash.

The death brought the toll of people killed on Israel’s roads since the beginning of the year to 19, according to figures from the National Road Safety Authority.

Overnight Friday a motorcyclist, 34, died after sliding and hitting a car on Route 4 southbound near Ashdod. He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, 30, was not injured.