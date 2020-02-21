Woman tries to stab passers-by in suspected Jerusalem terror incident

A woman attempted to stab passers-by at a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Friday in a suspected terror attack, police and an ambulance service said.

The woman tried to stab people at the Armon Hanatziv promenade several times with a knife, United Hatzalah said in a statement. One man suffered very mild injuries and did not require medical treatment.

She was wrestled to the ground by civilians before police took her into custody.

Police said that a suspected stabbing attack had taken place, without immediately offering additional details.

The Ynet news site interviewed Itzik Itach, who it identified as one of the people who grabbed the assailant.

“She shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is Great) and tried to stab a passer-by,” Itach said. “We jumped at her and I held her until a police car came.”

United Hatzalah paramedic Yechiel Maiberg said: “I was walking in the area when I heard shouts. Civilians were spooked by a woman brandishing a knife. I ran at her and knocked the knife out of her hand. With the help of civilians we subdued her until the police officers arrived.”

The incident took place amid concerns of increased violence in response to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan unveiled last month, which Palestinian leaders have roundly rejected.

Several weeks ago, officers arrested on the Temple Mount two East Jerusalem teenagers who were armed with a knife, with which, according to police, they planned to carry out a stabbing attack against one of the officers stationed at the site.

The Armon Hanatziv promenade has been the scene of several attacks in the past, most recently in January 2017, when an assailant from East Jerusalem rammed his truck into a group of soldiers, killing four IDF officers.