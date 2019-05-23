Yair Netanyahu said to file complaint against chief investigator in Case 1000

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, has reportedly filed a police complaint against the lead investigator in one of the criminal investigations into his father.

According to reports in Hebrew-language media, the complaint filed last week alleges that Meni Yitzhaki, the former head of the Investigation and Intelligence Department at police’s Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit, illegally ordered surveillance of Netanyahu family.

The younger Netanyhau claimed that police began illegally surveilling his family, including his father, over a year ago, before the prime minister officially became a suspect in the so-called Case 1000.

Yitzhaki oversaw the Case 1000 investigation into Netanyahu until he retired from the force in 2017.

According to Yair Netanyahu, said the information gleaned from the surveillance led Lahav 433 investigators to Hadas Klein, the personal assistant to businessmen James Packer and Arnon Milchan — both key players in Case 1000.

Klein herself has been a key witness in the case.

Police’s Internal Investigations Department has not yet decided if an investigation will be opened into the claims.

Yair Netanyahu has developed a reputation as a brash and often undiplomatic defender of his father and government policies on social media, often engaging in online spats with journalists and political opponents.

Though his comments and posts on social media regularly draw criticism in Israel, the 27-year-old is seen as an adviser and unofficial spokesman for his father.

According to a report last month, during his questioning last year on his father’s affairs, Yair accused police of acting like the Nazi Gestapo.

In what is known as Case 1000, Netanyahu is suspected of receiving illegal gifts and favors from Packer and Milchan in exchange for advancing their business interests.

According to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, the prime minister and his wife received gifts amounting to NIS 701,146 ($195,000), with NIS 477, 972 ($130,000) worth of cigars, champagne and jewelry from Milchan, and NIS 229, 174 ($75,000) worth of cigars and champagne from Packer.

Mandelblit said he intends to indict Netanyahu, who has denied wrongdoing, with fraud and breach of trust in the case. Neither Milchan nor Packer were charged.

In addition to Case 1000, Netanyahu has been accused of fraud and breach of trust in Case 2000, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000.