10 Iranians die from drinking tainted alcohol – report

TEHRAN — Iran’s state-run news agency has reported that 10 people have died from drinking tainted alcohol in northwestern Azarbaijan province while 240 were hospitalized.

IRNA says the alcohol poisoning took place over the past six weeks in the city of Tabriz.

Hodjat Pourfathi, an official with the Health Ministry, was quoted as saying three of the victims were blinded and several were in a coma. He said fatalities were likely to rise.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

IRNA reported 31 deaths from tainted alcohol last October, most of them in southern Hormozgan province.

At the time, the agency said that as the nation’s currency plummets against the dollar and the price of liquor rises, consumers increasingly turn to homemade alcohol.

In Iran, drinking alcohol is considered sinful and punishable by flogging and cash fines under Islamic law.