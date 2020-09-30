1,000 attend Yom Kippur service at ballpark in New Jersey

A minor league ballpark in New Jersey was transformed into a large synagogue for Yom Kippur.

About 1,000 congregants from Temple Har Shalom, a Reform congregation in Warren, spread throughout the TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater Township for Yom Kippur services, WABC-TV reported. The worshipers were able to sit socially distanced but also see each other, according to the report.

Josh Kalafer, a member of Temple Har Shalom, and his family own the Somerset Patriots, an independent baseball squad in the Atlantic League with no affiliation to any Major League team.

“It’s one of the most meaningful things we’ve ever been a part of,” Kalafer told WABC.

The ballpark, in central New Jersey, has a capacity of 6,100.