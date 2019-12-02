13 Pakistanis killed in Jordan farming village fire

A fire killed 13 people, including several children, in a farming community along the border with Israel and Syria, Jordanian officials said Monday.

The Jordanian civil defense said in a statement that the fire broke out early Monday in a shack where two Pakistani families live in the village of al-Shuna al-Janobia.

It said the dead included eight children, four women and a man — all said to be Pakistani nationals.

Three others were injured.

The civil defense said an electrical fault caused the fire and an investigation has been launched.

The village sits along the Jordan Valley, south of the confluence of the Yarmouk and Jordan rivers.

The agricultural sector in Jordan employs several thousand Pakistanis, many of whom live in dire conditions.