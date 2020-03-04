2 Yeshiva University students in self-quarantine due to coronavirus

NEW YORK — Two Yeshiva University students are in self-quarantine as a precaution after potential exposure to coronavirus.

According to an all campus alert sent by the university on Tuesday, the second confirmed case of coronavirus in New York — a Westchester County attorney in his 50s — is the father of a male undergraduate student at Yeshiva. The student is currently in quarantine with his family, and the campus alert noted that “the student has not been on campus since Thursday, February 27th.”

A student at the university’s Cardozo Law School is “in self-quarantine as instructed by their doctor, as a precaution because of contact with the patient’s law firm.” The student is asymptomatic.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Yeshiva University said it was coordinating with relevant government agencies to “to take every necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our community,” including disinfecting all relevant common areas, but said all classes and university events will continue as usual.

As the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported, three Jewish day schools in New York — SAR Academy, Westchester Day School and Westchester Torah Academy — closed on Tuesday due to possible coronavirus exposure.