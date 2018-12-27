29-year-old woman shot dead in Ramle alley

A mother of three was shot dead Thursday in an alley in the central Israeli city of Ramle.

Police identified the woman as 29-year-old Shadia Musalti, a member of the city’s Arab community.

According to investigators, an as-yet unidentified man walked up to Musalti on Hannah Szenes Street in the mixed town and shot her point-blank in the head.

The killer fled the scene.

Musalti was critically wounded in the attack, and was rushed to Assaf Harofe hospital in nearby Rishon Lezion. Doctors at the hospital’s trauma center were unable to save her.

She was the mother of three young children.

Israeli activists have recently launched nationwide protests to raise awareness of violence against women. Twenty-five women have been killed in Israel in suspected cases of domestic abuse or violence directed at females since the start of 2018.

According to Hadashot news, 12 members of the Arab community were killed in incidents of violence in the past two weeks.