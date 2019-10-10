$3,000 ‘Jesus shoes’ let wearers walk on water, sell out in minutes

There’s the Air Jordan. Now there’s the Air Jordan River.

A line of “Jesus shoes” with Jordan River water in their soles, allowing anyone to walk on the wet stuff, sold out in minutes on Tuesday for up to $3,000 a pair.

The modified Air Max 97s are loaded with references to the “good shepherd.” The laces of the right shoe hold a gold-colored crucifix, a spot of red on the shoes’ tongue symbolizes the blood of Christ, and the back of the right shoe bears the letters INRI, representing a Latin inscription which translates to “Jesus of Nazareth, king of the Jews.”

And of course, wearers can literally walk on water. The side of the shoe references the Bible verse Matthew 14:25 — “And in the fourth watch of the night he came to them, walking on the sea.”

The sneakers were created by New York design firm MSCHF and its Jewish head of commerce Daniel Greenberg as a tongue in cheek critique of “collab culture.”

“We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised] a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas,” Greenberg told the New York Post. “So we wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten.”

“We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like?” Greenberg says. “As a Jew myself, the only thing I knew was that he walked on water.”

A friend in Israel sent Greenberg the water, which was blessed by a priest and injected it into the Nikes’ air bubbles. Each pair contains 60 cubic centimeters of liquid.

“This was one of the holiest of collabs,” Greenberg said.

And the most lucrative. On the Stockx sneaker trading website the shoes are priced at $3,000-$4,300 a pair.

Nike was not connected to the project in any way — MSCHF bought the shoes, then made the modifications.

The company plans to sell more of the shoes online on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.