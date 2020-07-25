4 killed in deadly 24 hours on Israel’s roads

A 30-year-old cyclist was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a car near Moshav Nehalim in the center of the country, the fourth person to die on Israel’s roads in a 24 hour period.

According to an initial investigation, it appeared the 19-year-old motorist was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the man riding the electric bike.

The death came after three people were killed on Friday in separate incidents.

A motorcyclist in his 30s was killed in a crash in the central city of Holon on Friday evening, hours after another motorcyclist was killed after he skidded into a wall in Tel Aviv.

On Friday morning, a 70-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a truck in the Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya. Police said they opened an investigation into the incident.

The year 2019 saw a significant spike in traffic deaths, with 355 people killed, up from 316 the year earlier, according to the Transportation Ministry.

It is thought that 2020 could see a lower annual rate, but only because Israelis spent a number of weeks sequestered in their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.