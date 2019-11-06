84-year-old gets life sentence for brutal murder of wife

An octogenarian was handed a life sentence on Wednesday for brutally beating his wife to death with a hammer and pouring acid on her wounds as she was still alive.

Ram Granot, 84, was convicted in July for murdering his wife Sima at their home in Ramat Hasharon in 2015.

A month before the murder, Sima Granot began divorce proceedings against her husband, whom she had been married to since 1969. The two continued to live together, despite Sima Granot complaining of two incidents of violence by her husband and requesting a restraining order against him.

According to the indictment, Granot struck his wife in the head with a hammer 19 times and then poured a bottle of hydrochloric acid on her. He then choked her to death using his hands and a towel.

After killing his wife, Granot covered her body with a rug. He called his son the next morning to tell him what had happened.

In its ruling Wednesday, the Tel Aviv District Court also ordered Granot to pay the couple’s three children NIS 258,000 ($74,000).

Granot’s lawyer said his client was considering appealing the sentence, citing his mental state.

Yaakov Ben Simhon, Sima Granot’s brother, praised the ruling.

“I hope he rots in jail,” Ben Simhon was quoted saying by the Kan public broadcaster.