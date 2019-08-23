Al Jazeera anchor promotes anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Twitter
Qatar-based news presenter Ghada Oueiss tweets about baseless Khazar theory, which claims European Jews descended from Turkic people

By Josefin Dolsten
The Jerusalem office of Qatar-based news network and TV channel Al-Jazeera on July 31, 2017 (AFP PHOTO / AHMAD GHARABLI)
JTA — An Al Jazeera anchor promoted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Twitter on Thursday.

“This Holy Land belongs to Palestinians Because Palestinians are Semitic unlike the Israeli Khazars who are occupiers !!” tweeted Ghada Oueiss, a Qatar-based news presenter.

The Khazar theory claims that European Jews are the descendants of Khazars, a Turkic people who lived in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, rather than from Jews who originated in the Middle East. The theory has been used by anti-Semites and anti-Zionists to discount Jewish claims to the land of Israel. Scholars have discounted the theory.

Oueiss sparred with critics and defended her comment, sharing a photo of a book that supported the hypothesis.

In May, the Qatari news channel suspended two journalists for making a video in which they said the Holocaust is “different from how the Jews tell it.”

