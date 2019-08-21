Amazon introduces services for Israeli sellers as it grows local operations

Retail giant Amazon on Wednesday launched a new webpage in Hebrew aimed at recruiting local sellers, as it expands its Israeli operations.

The new page on the Amazon Services website calls on Israeli manufacturers to join the company’s services and ship their products internationally to customers around the world, as well as to local buyers.

It is also offering international retailers the option of keeping a stock of their products in Israel and coordinating international shipping via a delivery company of their choice.

Amazon’s services include collection of the product, packaging, delivery and customer service.

“We are currently working with sellers in Israel to help them sell worldwide with Amazon Global Selling,” Amazon said in a statement. “Local Delivery is one aspect of Global Selling that looks to improve the opportunities for sellers in Israel to sell more effectively to customers in Israel who shop on Amazon.com.

“We hope that through this program, we will be able to provide our customers in Israel with even more local products to choose from, with quicker deliver speeds. We will share more information shortly,” it added.

Amazon was originally scheduled to start its local e-commerce operations in June or July, with services and products targeting specifically the Israeli audience. In late July, the Haaretz news daily reported that the launch of Amazon’s e-commerce services in Israel had been delayed as the US online retail giant struggled to recruit local resellers.

Last week, Amazon announced that it was expanding its operations in Israel, launching local infrastructure for its CloudFront content delivery network which allows clients to easily distribute large data files such as videos around the globe.

According to Amazon, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) network already maintains 188 nodes in 70 cities across 31 countries. It promised that the new roll-out will enable 75 percent faster performance for local end-users of companies using its services.

The announcement had come less than a month after it was reported that Amazon was in talks with Israeli officials to set up a public cloud-based regional data center, possibly in the south of Israel, to provide cloud-based services to government ministries and other public entities in Israel.