Amsterdam police say passengers ‘safe’ after false hijacking alert

A hijacking scare at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport was a “false alarm,” the plane’s airline said Wednesday.

“False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam-Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize,” Air Europa said in a tweet.

The statement came as Dutch police said Wednesday they were investigating a “suspicious incident” on a plane Schiphol airport, Europe’s third largest.

“Passengers and crew are safely off the plane,” the Royal Military Police, which deals with ports and airports, said on Twitter shortly after initial reports emerged of the incident, without giving further details. “Investigation on site continues.”

The police service had earlier said it was “investigating a suspect situation on board a plane at Schiphol.”

Dutch television station NOS said that it had involved a possible hijacking, without giving its sources, adding that the captain of the plane had pressed a hijacking alarm.

The plane was carrying 27 passengers, it said.

The airport had initially declared a “serious situation that can have a major impact on the population,” the Dutch news agency ANP reported.