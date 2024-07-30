Annual meteor shower to dazzle skygazers August 9-13

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority and the Israel Space Agency are gearing up to guide and enthrall visitors at sites across the country from August 9 to 13 when the annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak.

Giant telescopes will be available for those wanting to examine the meteors and planets up close, and workshops will be held for people of all ages.

The meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through a cloud of dust left behind by a comet called Swift-Tuttle.

Streaks of light — 80 to 100 per hour at the dramatic climax — shoot across the night sky as particles from the comet enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up.

Pre-registration is recommended for the main events (see below, only in Hebrew).

In the north, the Kochav Hayarden National Park will host activities on August 8.

South of Jerusalem, on the way to the Dead Sea, the Good Samaritan site will host an event on August 11 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In southern Israel, where shooting stars are often most easily visible, thanks to low or zero light pollution, events will be held in Tel Arad (August 8), Mamshit national parks (August 11), Khan Beerot Campground (August 1) and Hai Bar Yotvata Nature Reserve (August 11).

For those wanting to watch the ethereal show independently, the INPA has prepared a map (in Hebrew) of the best observation and camping sites.

It asks visitors to follow marked paths, respect local wildlife, take trash home with them and avoid using artificial light to maximize the quality of their stargazing.

Visitors should bring strong shoes, warm clothes, mats to lie on, and good binoculars or telescopes if they have them.