Anthony Weiner ordered to register as a sex offender

JTA — Former New York congressman Anthony Weiner, who was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl, was ordered to register as a sex offender.

A judge in Bronx Supreme Court in New York City on Friday ordered Weiner to register as a Level 1 sex offender, which is the lowest designation for sex offenders in the state. He did not appear in court for the hearing.

Weiner, who was released from prison in February to a half-way house, is scheduled to complete his sentence on May 14. He will have three years of supervised release.

Weiner, 54, pleaded guilty in May 2016 to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor and had faced up to 10 years in prison.

In the fall of 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails involved in the Weiner case to reopen an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private server less than two weeks before the presidential election. The FBI shut down the investigation days later, saying that nothing new or damaging had come to light, but Clinton blamed the new probe in part for her loss to Donald Trump.

Weiner’s troubles date back to 2011, when the Jewish lawmaker resigned from Congress after tweeting an explicit photo. He has since been involved in multiple sexting scandals, and his wife, Huma Abedin, a longtime Clinton aide, filed for divorce, but later withdrew the case to settle out of court. The couple has a 7-year-old son.