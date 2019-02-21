Arab parties officially running on two tickets: Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am-Balad

The mixed Arab-Jewish Hadash party reached an agreement Thursday with veteran MK Ahmad Tibi’s Arab Movement for Renewal (Ta’al) to run on a joint ticket in April’s national elections.

The move comes just weeks after Tibi indicated he would mount an independent run for the Knesset and pulled Ta’al out the Joint (Arab) List, an alliance of four parties — Hadash, Ta’al, Balad and United Arab List (Ra’am) — formed ahead of the 2015 elections that went on to win 13 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Tibi and MK Ayman Odeh, the head of Hadash, will be co-leaders of the new alliance.

In addition to the Hadash and Ta’al tie-up, Ra’am and Balad reached their own agreement to run on a united slate.

“In the interest of the Arab public and all democratic forces, our list will create a united front and alternative of a true left,” Odeh said after submitting the new slate to the Central Elections Committee.

According to a survey aired by Channel 13 Thursday, Hadash-Ta’al is predicted to win 10 seats in the elections and Ra’am-Balad four.

רשימת רע"ם בל"ד pic.twitter.com/PUcaAjHoHE — sami abed alhamed سامي عبد الحميد (@samiaah10) February 21, 2019

The Hadash and Ta’al parties’ joint list of top 10 candidates for Knesset elections on April 9, 2019:

1. MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash)

2. MK Ahmad Tibi (Ta’al)

3. MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Hadash)

4. Osama Saadi (Ta’al)

5. Ofer Cassif (Hadash)

6. MK Yousef Jabarin (Hadash)

7. Sundus Saleh (Ta’al)

8. Jaber Asakli (Hadash)

9. Talal al-Krenawi (Ta’al)

10. Yousef Atauna (Ta’al)

Ra’am-Balad’s list was not immediately available.