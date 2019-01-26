As PM launches fresh attack, Bennett defends Mandelblit: ‘I trust his judgement’

A top coalition partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday threw his support behind Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, as he and the criminal cases he is overseeing against the premier face intensifying attempts to undermine their legitimacy.

Mandelblit is widely reported to be considering announcing plans to indict the prime minister on bribery charges, pending a hearing, as early as next month.

This has led Netanyahu and his associates to launch an aggressive campaign against Mandelblit and the probes. Netanyahu has repeatedly accused the media and the political left of a conspiracy to bring him down through a “witch hunt” and of pressuring Mandelblit to charge him for political purposes. He recently also assailed Mandelblit himself.

But Bennett, the former head of Jewish Home and now the leader — along with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked — of the newly formed New Right party, said on Saturday he gives Mandelblit full backing.

“I support Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who I have known for many years. He is an honest man, decent, very professional,” he told Channel 12’s Meet the Press, stressing every word. “I trust his judgement.”

Netanyahu and his allies have taken particular issue with the notion of Mandelblit’s decision being publicized ahead of the April 9 general election, arguing that it will influence the vote and there will be no time for a requisite hearing before Israelis head to the polls. Netanyahu has argued that such a move would be akin to “stealing the elections.”

Asked about the timing of Mandelblit’s upcoming decision, Bennett simply said: “Whatever he decides is acceptable to me.”

However, the minister also repeated his statement that his party would not refuse to sit with Netanyahu in a coalition before an indictment was officially filed following a hearing process, which could take a year or more.

If that happens, he said, the party would convene and decide what to do.

Bennett’s statements came as Netanyahu launched a fresh assault on Mandelblit’s professionalism. In comments to his associates over the weekend which were conveyed to Hadashot news. Netanyahu allegedly said “It looks like Mandelblit can’t stand up to the pressure.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the attorney general succumbs to the thuggish pressure by the left to file outlandish bribery charges over a few internet stories,” he reportedly said in conversations. “The left is pressuring him because the believe an indictment against me is the only way to sway public opinion and bring down right-wing rule.”

Netanyahu has not provided proof for his frequent accusations that Mandelblit’s work is affected by outside pressure of any kind.

Meanwhile Netanyahu on Saturday evening shared a new clip on his Twitter feed which accused the media of bias towards him. “If 2.5 storeis about [Netanyahu’s wife] Sara are bribery, then what are these?” the video’s titles ask, as complimentary reports on various politicians flash across the screen.

“Only in Netanyahu’s case is media coverage bribery,” they declare. “Case 4000 — absurd.”

In Case 4000, reportedly the most serious of three cases against Netanyahu, he is suspected of having advanced regulatory decisions as communications minister and prime minister from 2015 to 2017 that benefited Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder in Bezeq, the country’s largest telecommunications firm, in exchange for positive coverage from Elovitch’s Walla news site.

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid responded to the video on his Facebook account: “Every week Netanyahu breaks a record on incitement, while dragging the entire country into his battle for survival.

“That’s how criminals act. They try to claim that everyone’s a criminal just like them.” Lapid went on to call Netanyahu’s conduct “hysterical.”

Media reports earlier this month said that Mandelblit had concluded his examination of the evidence in Case 4000, and is leaning toward pursuing an indictment on bribery charges.

Mandelblit has indicated that he would not delay an announcement of charges, saying that the fact that Israel is holding early elections “is none of my business… It’s not something that affects me.”

“I need to do my work as quickly as possible, although of course without compromising thoroughness and professionalism,” he said in a recent interview with Hadashot news.

Netanyahu has vowed not to step down if Mandelblit announces that he intends to indict him, pending a hearing, in any of the cases against him, asserting that the law does not require him to do so.

One of the probes relates to gifts Netanyahu received from billionaire benefactors and the other two cases involve suspected quid pro quos he is alleged to have provided or considered providing in exchange for favorable media coverage.